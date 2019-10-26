Around one million tweets on status of Occupied Kasshmir blocked: CPJ

(@fidahassanain)

The Committee to Protect Journalists received huge data from Lumen which is a project of Harvard University.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) Around million tweets on status of Occupied Kashmir were blocked by Twitter administration on behest of Indian government, Committee to Protect Journalist revealed on Saturday.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) which is an independent body workding to promote press freedom worldwide also said that Indian government was using force to supress Kashmiri journalists and in connivance with Twitter administration blocked nearly 1 million tweets on kashmir.

The CPJ expressed serious concerns over blockage of thousands of accounts tweeting against atrocities on Occupied Kashmir, saying that "Since August 2017, hundreds of thousands of tweets were blocked by Twitter in India,".

It said that requests by Indian officils to Twitter between August 2017 and August 2019 were not made public but the Silicon Valley Social media companay passed some of them to Lumen--a project of Harvard University's Berkman Klein Center. The CPJ recieved all those reports from Lumen.

"Total 53 requests excluding copyright notices were found," said the CPJ, adding that "Indian Election Commission sent around 13 requests when 2019 elections were near and the remaining 40 requets were sent by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. India, the committee said, made 9 requests when communication blackout was announced in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Committee to Protect Journralist claimed that it analyzed more than 400 URLs in total from the combined 53 notices list containing several hundred URLs which the Indian alleged had been containing illegal content.

Around 45 per cent of those accounts, the CPJ said, had mentioned Kashmir in the handle or bio or had recently tweeted about IOK.

"Around 93 accounts were withheld in India," said the CPJ while testing the same accounts in September and October 2019. It further said that 29 individual tweets from different accounts were also withheld.

UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression said "Indian government would go after Twitter and Twitter users because it is the valid source of informaiton sharing. Journalists and activists use it regular for sharing information in Kashmir,".

According to the reports, a letter was also writtn to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey regarding company's decisionn to block tweets and tweeter accounts when they started sharing information on Occupied Kashmir. But he said he did not recieve any response.

The acivists of freedom of expression said that India’s censorship process was clear violation of basic human rights and freedom of press.

However, Twitter spokesperson said that twitter is committed to the principles of openness, transparency and impartiality and rejected the claim that majority's stance on IOK was supressed by the Twitter administration.