Around Rs. 23 B Disbursed Among 2.5 M Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed a total of Rs. 23 billion among 2.5 million deserving women under Benazir Kafaalat program during the last four days.

According to the disbursement details till date revealed by the BISP here Friday, those beneficiaries who have not received their quarterly payment yet must visit their respective campsite to receive the amount.

The beneficiary women must receive their full payment as well as a receipt.

The BISP has been disbursing Benazir Kafaalat cash and Benazir educational stipends since Monday (June 19). After a 25 percent increase, this time the quarterly installment amount is Rs. 9000. About 81 billion rupees is being distributed among nine million deserving families under Benazir Kafaalat.

In case of any complaint, the beneficiaries must immediately report to BISP toll-free helpline 0800-26477. All messages from BISP are sent from 8171 only.

