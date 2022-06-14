UrduPoint.com

Around Rs 39 Bn Allocated To Address Growing Urbanization Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Around Rs 39 bn allocated to address growing urbanization challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated around Rs39 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23 for the physical planning and housing sector programs in order to address the increasing urbanization issues and challenges.

The important programs included sustainable urban & regional development plans and smart cities, and projects to ensure affordable housing for all (urban & rural) through construction of mass housing projects along with water supply and sanitation facilities.

According to the Annual Plan 2022-23, Pakistan has the highest rate of urbanization in South Asia. As per Population Census of 2017, urbanization increased from 32.52 percent to 36.38 percent from 1998 to 2017, and it is estimated that, by 2025, nearly half of the country's population will be living in cities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water 2017 All From Government Asia Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

23 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

9 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

9 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

9 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.