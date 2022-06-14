Around Rs 39 bn allocated to address growing urbanization challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated around Rs39 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23 for the physical planning and housing sector programs in order to address the increasing urbanization issues and challenges.

The important programs included sustainable urban & regional development plans and smart cities, and projects to ensure affordable housing for all (urban & rural) through construction of mass housing projects along with water supply and sanitation facilities.

According to the Annual Plan 2022-23, Pakistan has the highest rate of urbanization in South Asia. As per Population Census of 2017, urbanization increased from 32.52 percent to 36.38 percent from 1998 to 2017, and it is estimated that, by 2025, nearly half of the country's population will be living in cities.