UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around Rs 40 Mln Funds Release For Vocational Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:14 PM

Around Rs 40 mln funds release for vocational institute

Deputy Commissioner and District Administrator Zakat Committee Naila Baqir on Wednesday said that around Rs 40 million funds has been released to Vocational Institute Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Kamoki

GUJRANWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner and District Administrator Zakat Committee Naila Baqir on Wednesday said that around Rs 40 million funds has been released to Vocational Institute Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Kamoki.

The funds would be utilized for education purpose and scholarship for deserving students.

The skilled and technical labour must for the development of the country.

She said that students should pay their full attention on the education and play the role for the prosperity and development of state.

She was talking to media during her visit at Vocational Training Institute, district officer Zakat Abdul Hafeez Qureshi, Principal Zafar Iqbal and other personalities were present on the occasion.

/378

Related Topics

Education Visit Gujranwala Wazirabad Media Million Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan writer delegation visits historical sites ..

1 minute ago

Iran parliamentarians witness NA proceeding

1 minute ago

Job opportunity: IB to recruit 1,600 candidates

13 minutes ago

MH17 plane crash: Investigators 'expected to name ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia to Start Building New Capital City in 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Poland Received 1Mln Tonnes of Contaminated Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.