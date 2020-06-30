UrduPoint.com
Around Rs25 Mln To Be Disbursed Under Phase-II Of PM's Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:53 AM

Around Rs25 mln to be disbursed under phase-II of PM's Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday said the government would disburse around Rs25 million among youth as business loans under phase-II of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday said the government would disburse around Rs25 million among youth as business loans under phase-II of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program.

"Under the prime minister's directions, interest rate on all such loans will be reduced," Usman Dar said during a meeting, held through video link, with heads of different banks to discuss the next phase's launch.

The tele-meeting was attended by heads of various banks including the National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Bank of Khyber, said a press release issued here by the SAPM's office.

Usman Dar was apprised that more than 5,000 loans had been approved by all three banks so far.

The banks representatives informed the SAPM that efforts had been intensified to expedite the loans' disbursement under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

