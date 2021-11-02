UrduPoint.com

Around Six Hundred Crafts People Displaying Artwork;attracting People

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Around six hundred crafts people were seen actively demonstrating their works in artistically designed cultural pavilions, putting their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Around six hundred crafts people were seen actively demonstrating their works in artistically designed cultural pavilions, putting their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation.

The crafts on display are embroidery (including Multani, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Swat, Balochi and Sindhi embroidery) block printing, lacquer work, Khussa making, pottery, tie and dye, doll making, khaddar weaving, truck art, wood carving, wood work, papier mache, namda and gabba, metal work, Shawl weaving, zari work, motikari, traditional carpets, blue pottery, Ajrak, wax printing, stone work, wooden spoon making, pattu weaving and many others.

Being a prime institution dealing with Pakistani folk culture, Lok Virsa is cognizant of the need for gender equality which is seen in each event that it holds from time to time, because in this way both male and female practitioners afford equal opportunity of showcasing their talent and getting due recognition thereof.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said that Pakistan's rich and varied heritage has a craft tradition of more than 9,000 years, dating back to the Mehergarh civilization in Balochistan, which was revealed in the form of ancient pottery products at archaeological sites.

The Indus Valley Civilization of Moen-jo-daro in Sindh and the Harappa civilization in Punjab indicate the impressions of woven cloth production from cotton and wool.

While some artisans have been a regular feature of Lok Virsa festivals, first-timers were of the view that such an event was not just to educate people about their work, but also about the culture and art of other provinces. Moreover, they consider this a good opportunity to exhibit their artwork and increase sales.They are mesmerizing the visitors with their unique artisanship.

While some artisans have been a regular feature of Lok Virsa festivals, first-timers were of the view that such an event was not just to educate people about their work, but also about the culture and art of other provinces. Moreover, they consider this a good opportunity to exhibit their artwork and increase sales.They are mesmerizing the visitors with their unique artisanship.

