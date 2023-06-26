Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports from Makkah suggested that the pilgrims would remain in the tent valley today and tonight, and later head to Mount Arafat.

JEDDAH: : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2023) Around three million pilgrims gathered on Monday in Mina to start the Hajj rituals.

Most of Pakistani pilgrims would prefer going to Arafat by train, as for the first time in the history, around 63 percent Pakistanis have been allotted tents near train route.

The remaining pilgrims will embark on their sacred journey to the Mount Arafat by bus or on foot.

Pakistan Hajj Mission urged the pilgrims to follow their scheduled departure to avoid any mishap due to overcrowding and hot weather conditions.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha hailed Saudi Arabia’s excellent arrangements for hajj 2023.

He was talking to Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in Makkah.

During the meeting, the Minister apprised Tawfiq Al Rabiah about arrangements and facilities provided to the pilgrims by Pakistan hajj mission.

Senator Talha Mahmood said we have provided best possible accomodations to our pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah. He said we returned 55000 rupees to each pilgrim for arranging their sacrificial animals.

The Minister requested Tawfiq Al Rabiah to increase Pakistan’s hajj quota as Pakistan’s population has increased under the recent census.

Counting on benefits of Road to Makkah project, the Minister requested Saudi leader to extend this landmark project to Karachi and Lahore for next hajj season.

Highlighting the issue of relocation of Pakistan House in Madinah, the Minister said our mission should be provided new building in Markaziya.

On the occasion, the Saudi Hajj Minister said we are taking measures to reduce hajj expenses for coming seasons. He said under our vision 2030, road to Makkah project will also be extended to other cities of Pakistan. He also expressed the resolve to strengthen Pak-Saudi bilateralr elations.