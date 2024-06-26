ARPA Demands Bailout Package For Railways' Pensioners
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM
All Pakistan Railways Pensioners Association (ARPA) on Wednesday urged the government give a bailout package to the Pakistan Railways for payment of gratuity, commutation, benevolent funds, marriage grant, farewell grant to the pensioners, widows and orphans
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Railways Pensioners Association (ARPA) on Wednesday urged the government give a bailout package to the Pakistan Railways for payment of gratuity, commutation, benevolent funds, marriage grant, farewell grant to the pensioners, widows and orphans.
The APRA, in a meeting chaired by its Chairman Muhammad Aslam Adil Butt, drew the attention of the government that the payment of gratuity/commutation other than pension to the pensioners had been stalled after April/May 2021, according to a news release.
It demanded that like other Federal departments, their pension should also be paid from the AGPR office.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting1 minute ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held5 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools19 seconds ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change21 seconds ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter5 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police5 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot5 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model10 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 510 minutes ago
-
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Christian community welcomes minority’s rights resolution2 minutes ago