ARPA Demands Bailout Package For Railways' Pensioners

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Railways Pensioners Association (ARPA) on Wednesday urged the government give a bailout package to the Pakistan Railways for payment of gratuity, commutation, benevolent funds, marriage grant, farewell grant to the pensioners, widows and orphans.

The APRA, in a meeting chaired by its Chairman Muhammad Aslam Adil Butt, drew the attention of the government that the payment of gratuity/commutation other than pension to the pensioners had been stalled after April/May 2021, according to a news release.

It demanded that like other Federal departments, their pension should also be paid from the AGPR office.

