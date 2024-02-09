Arqam Khan Wins PP-68 Election
Published February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Arqam Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-68, Gujranwala-X by securing 43,615 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal who bagged 40,311 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 53.32%.
