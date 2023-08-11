Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

The arrangements for the grand celebrations in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan continued in Dir Sports Complex under the aegis of district administration and district sports officer, district sports officer Sadiqullah Khan said on Friday

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) : The arrangements for the grand celebrations in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan continued in Dir Sports Complex under the aegis of district administration and district sports officer, district sports officer Sadiqullah Khan said on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said it is the first time that such a grand celebration has been planned during the meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Gohar Zaman Wazir wherein along with the first time of the Cricket League, a League of the Football will also be played wherein a total of five franchises.

Sadiqullah, who joined last year as District Sports Officer, organized many sporting events by involving hundreds and thousands of the youth from Dir Upper. He said that a unique and matchless snow festival was also organized at the Lowari Top is a scenic place that attracted not only foreign but also local tourists from all over the country.

He said, Inter-Constituency Games organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Dir Upper Sports Complex in which contingents from Dir Lower, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper and host Dir Upper in which more than 500 players took in football, cricket and volleyball.

It is our duty to ensure a maximum number of activities by involving the youth in healthy sports activities for this purpose, he said, adding we have been also working on the development of infrastructure like levelling of the Dir Upper Sports Complex, which has the unique identity of having the facilities of floodlights.

He said green belts have been developed with new plantation drives that were also introduced through player participation to give them the responsibility to think about having more green patches inside the Stadium and around the Complex.

He said for saving electricity bills, solarization has been done to the whole of the Complex besides installations of players' fences with fibreglass tops in order to provide due shelter to the players during sunny weather.

He also thanked Al-khidmat Foundation Dir Upper, who with a joint venture, developed Dug Well to facilitate the players besides ensuring water cannon to the new plantations. He said now new electric water coolers have been installed for drinking purposes.

He said now works on the development of cricket, martial arts, volleyball, football, badminton and table tennis academies wherein entries would be given to the players by paying a nominal fee.

He said a good standard gym has already been established and is in working condition that has been serving the upcoming players from morning 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.

About introducing Twenty20 Cricket League for the first time wherein top cricketers, national and international, would be part of the League, Sadiqullah said that eight of the total franchises will be taking part including Dir United, Kashora Markhorse, Katora Kinds, Lawari Worries, Kumrat Titans, Safari Fighters, Shahi Dragons, and Shy Land Hawks.

He said these are the Names of the scenic places in Dir Upper which is why the names have been given to different Cricket Franchises.

About Football League, he said, a total of five franchises including Katora Kings, Dir United, Safari Fighters, Lawari Worries, and Kumrat Titans.

The Tug of War and table tennis events as part of the Independence Day celebration will be a daylong event and the winners would be honored on the same day while the opening of the Cricket and Football Leagues would be organized in the morning and the final will be held on August 25.