Arrangement continue for JUI public meeting in Musazai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Bricks arrangements continue for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam public rally here at Musazai area with Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also address the rally, said MNA Nasir Musazai while talking to journalists here on Sunday.

Member of National Assembly Nasir Musazai organized the meeting in the Musazai area wherein brick preparations were continued.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the rally as well, he said. It is worth mentioning here that Member of the National Assembly Nasir Musazai will resign from PTI and join JUI in the meeting.

Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman invited Nasir Musazai to join JUI and Nasir Musazai had accepted the invitation of Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman. Nasir Musazai will join JUI on Sunday in the presence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.