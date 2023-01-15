Arrangement finalized for JUI public meeting in Musazai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Arrangements for the public rally of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) at Musazai on Sunday are finalized. The rally will be addressed besides others by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said MNA Nasir Musazai while talking to media men here on Sunday.

Member National Assembly Nasir Musazai organized the meeting in Musazai area to finalize the preparations in this regard.

It is worth mentioning here that on this occasion, PTI Member of National Assembly Nasir Musazai will announce to join JUI. Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman had invited Nasir Musazai to join JUI which was accepted by him. Nasir Musazai will join JUI on Sunday in the presence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.