LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Arrangements are at final stage for the three-day 37th International Carpet Show, to be held jointly by Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) here at Lahore Expo Centre from October 15.

In this regard, PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir chaired a meeting here on Sunday, which was also attended by Carpet Show Chief Organizer and Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik and senior members Muhammad Riaz, Saeed Khan and Akbar Malik.

Later, talking to the media, the Association chairman said that fine quality carpets would be put on display in the mega show that would help introduce local manufacturers to the foreign buyers.

The successful holding of the international carpet show would not only strengthen the local carpet industry but also highlight soft image of the country to the world.

He said that foreign participants of the show would also be briefed that Pakistan was now more peaceful country having vast investments' incentives. The foreigners would also be convinced and encouraged to take benefits of investment opportunities available here, he asserted.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir also acknowledged the cooperation and support of the TDAP regarding holding of this mega event.