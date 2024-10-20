Arrangement for IRC & APERE-2024 reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Emergency Services Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed final arrangements for International Rescue Challenge (IRC) and Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise (APERE-2024) in Emergency Services academy in which 274 international delegates from 23 countries are participating.

He also met with the Pakistan Rescue Team, representing Pakistan in the International Rescue Challenge, encouraged them, offered his best wishes to the team. Dr. Rizwan Naseer urged the Registrar of the Emergency Services Academy and the Administrator of Headquarters to ensure the utmost comfort and hospitality for the international delegates. He expressed that hosting of 274 highly professional delegates from 23 countries is great honor for Pakistan. He said that there is no doubt that IRC & APERE will provide a platform to strengthen emergency preparedness and improve coordination between national and international Emergency Services.

The Registrar of the Emergency Services Academy and Team Leader of the Pakistan Rescue Team briefed the Secretary ESD that all arrangements for the IRC and APERE 2024 have been completed and most of the international delegates have already arrived in Pakistan.

Over 274 international delegates from 23 countries including China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, Malaysia, South Africa, The Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Singapore, Indonesia, Samoa Islands, Belgium, Cooks Islands, Fiji, Mongolia, Tunisia, Tuvalu Island and Vanuatu Island are coming to participate in International Rescue Challenge (IRC) and Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise (APERE-2024) scheduled from 21st to 26th October, 2024 in Lahore.