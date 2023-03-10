UrduPoint.com

Arrangement For Urs Of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Finilized

The district administration of Jamshoro has claimed to have finalized the arrangements for the 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) which will start on March 11 in Sehwan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration of Jamshoro has claimed to have finalized the arrangements for the 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) which will start on March 11 in Sehwan.

According to the details shared with the media here on Friday, some 4,000 policemen would be deployed for security in the town for the 3-day Urs in addition to deployment for the traffic regulation on the highways.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tissouri would officially inaugurate the Urs on the morning of March 11.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been asked to waive load-shedding during the 3 days of Urs.

Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) would be banned from entering the stretch of the Indus highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan.

The district administration has also made arrangements for a free supply of bottled drinking water to the devotees.

The local health facilities have been put on high alert besides swimming in Aralh and Danistar water channels have been banned.

The cattle show, horse racing, traditional wrestling, agro and industrial exhibition, sughar kachahri, conference and musical nights would be part of the Urs celebrations.

