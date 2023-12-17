Open Menu

Arrangements At Lok Mela Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Arrangements at Lok Mela lauded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Sunday hailed exemplary arrangements at the "Lok Mela" organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha (PHA) , which was held from Dec 7 to 13.

Ajmal Bhatti congratulated PHA DG Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi and media consultant and focal person Shafqat Awan after building exemplary coordination along with other institutions.

Ajmal Bhatti said the Lok Mela presented Sargodha at the national level and hoped the PHA would continue such recreational activities in future.

Related Topics

Sargodha Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

16 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

16 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

16 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan