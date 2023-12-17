Arrangements at Lok Mela lauded

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Sunday hailed exemplary arrangements at the "Lok Mela" organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha (PHA) , which was held from Dec 7 to 13.

Ajmal Bhatti congratulated PHA DG Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi and media consultant and focal person Shafqat Awan after building exemplary coordination along with other institutions.

Ajmal Bhatti said the Lok Mela presented Sargodha at the national level and hoped the PHA would continue such recreational activities in future.