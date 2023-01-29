UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Begin Across AJK To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day With Fabolous Zest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Arrangements begin across AJK to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with fabolous zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 29 (APP)::Brisk preparations have been started in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of turbulent Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest support to the Kashmiris' legitimate right to self-determination, being denied by India for the last 76 years.

India has kept the largest part of the disputed Himalayan state in her unlawful and forcible occupation against the aspirations and will of state subjects.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in the most tragic scenario that was followed by the August 5, 2019, unilateral sinister action of scrapping the special status of the IIOJK by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following the imprisonment of the innocent Kashmiris protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupying Indian guns.

In AJK, arrangements are being given final touches to observe the day with traditional zeal and fervour and with the renewal of the Kashmiris' firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination It would be a state holiday on February 5 throughout AJK.

People and the government of Pakistan and AJK observe the Kashmir solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied territory from the Indian subjugation The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom struggle, and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, convention meetings, and speech declamations would be held. A unique ceremony at all the six bridges which link Pakistan and AJK — where a human chain comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris would be made to express solidarity with each other -- will be the hallmark of the day-long events.

Commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal said here on Sunday the Kashmir liberation movement is in full swing at both sides of the LoC and the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day always gives the movement a fresh momentum.

Talking to APP, he said celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was more important as the deep-rooted solidarity, love and affection of people of Pakistan with the people of Kashmir would convey a renewed message of full solidarity, cohesion, dedication, and commitment to the freedom of IIOJK from the Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February August Sunday 2019 All From Government Love

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

3 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.