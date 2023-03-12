UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Begin For Punjab Assembly's Election: DC

Published March 12, 2023

Arrangements begin for Punjab Assembly's election: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner/ District Returning Officer (DRO Omar Jehangir here on Sunday said that arrangements had been started in the district regarding Punjab Assembly elections on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner has been appointed as DRO while district officials appointed as the assistant Returning Officers in the district.

He expressed these views while administering the oath of his subordinate returning officers and assistant returning officers.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Jehangir said that there would be elections in 13 Constituencies of Punjab Assembly in the district.

Candidates of PP 211 could obtain nomination papers from the office of Director Colleges Farid Sharif while candidates of PP 212 could obtain papers from Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang's office and others from various offices.

Nomination papers could be submitted from 12 to 14 March.

Omar Jehangir said that the mechanism of giving nomination papers to the candidates in the offices would be improved as making the election transparent and impartial was their prime responsibility.

There will be no compromise regarding the code of conduct and transparent conduct of elections.

