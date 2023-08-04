Open Menu

Arrangements Being Finalised To Celebrate I-Day: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Arrangements being finalised to celebrate I-Day: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Friday that arrangements were being finalised to celebrate the Independence Day (I-Day) with national enthusiasm in Faisalabad.

After attending a video-link meeting, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsan Naqvi, she said that the CM had asked for celebrating the Independence Day with great pump and show. Therefore, fireworks would be displayed on August 13 at midnight in addition to hoisting national flags on all buildings of the government departments to inaugurate the celebrations in Faisalabad.

She said that musical programmes were also arranged and the 14th August would be celebrated as the "Day of Happiness" this year.

She said that sports, health and education departments were asked to present their viable proposals and suggestions to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi with national zeal and zest.

In this connection, traffic police were also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the Independence Day. She said that musical evening would be arranged on Aug 14, and necessary facilities would also be provided in all public parks in addition to activating all installed swings for entertainment of general public especially kids.

"I would also hold a meeting with traders very soon so that they could also play their role in celebrations of Jashan-e-Azadi," the commissioner added.

