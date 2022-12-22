UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Being Finalized For DC Cup Sports Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Arrangements being finalized for DC Cup Sports Festival

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to organize DC Cup Sports Festival starting from January 22, 2023 for young sportsmen to help them refine their talent in the city.

This was revealed at the District Sports Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

CEO Education Tariq Rathore, Deputy Director (DD) Colleges Professor Shams Malik, Chief Officer (C)O) Municipal Corporation Faisal Shahzad, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal gave a briefing.

It was informed in the meeting the DC Cup sports festival starting from January 22 would be held in collaboration with the district administration, municipal corporation and district council in which 9 national hockey teams will participate.

DSO Iftikhar Gondal said that a total of 36 matches will be played between the teams of registered clubs.

He said that 70 teams of Level-A and 38 registered clubs of Level-B would participate in the football tournament.

A total of 133 football matches would be played, 44 matches would be played between the teams of 28 registered clubs in the hardball cricket tournament, he added.

DSO Iftikhar Gondal said that there would be 40 matches between teams of 27 registered volleyball clubs.

He said that for basketball competitions, 8 teams would face each other and a total of 15 matches would be held.

It was informed in the meeting that football, volleyball, cricket, tug-of-war and badminton competitions would be organized in educational institutions under the supervision of education department.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the district sports officer (DSO)to immediately prepare and issue the tournament schedule.

Related Topics

