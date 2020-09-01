Arrangements being finalized for Defense Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :All necessary arrangements were being finalized to observe Pakistan Defense Day here on Sunday (September 06) amid implementation on corona SoPs.

A spokesman of local administration said Tuesday that meetings of various departments have been called to review the arrangements regarding holding of different programs in connection with the Defense Day.

He said that the city would be decorated with banners and steamers having the photographs of martyrs of Pak Army, Rangers, Police and civilian people who gave their lives for homeland.

He said Tehsil administrations were also chalking out programs to pay rich tributes to the martyrs on Defense Day, whereas the community and NGOs will be motivated fully for observing Defense Day with national zeal.

Responding to a question, he said that the main function at district level was being arranged by the district administration on 6th September in which the families of martyrs would be invited.

Quran Khawani would also be held for the souls of martyrs, besides presenting salute on the monuments of the martyrs by the contingent of the police and civil defense volunteers.