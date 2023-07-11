Open Menu

Arrangements Being Finalized For Peaceful Conduct Of Muharram: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam has said the arrangements were being finalized for the peaceful conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

While talking with senior journalists here at his office, the commissioner said all available resources would be utilized with the cooperation of 'Peace Committees' and security departments including police to ensure peace during the upcoming month of Muharram.

He said the Dera police department has finalized all the arrangements in this regard as over 7,000 officers and personnel would perform duties for ensuring peace in the district during Muharram.

Moreover, the commissioner said the completion of public welfare projects in the region would be his priority so that the people could get benefit from these projects.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the timely completion of public welfare projects in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

The commissioner said the media has an important role in establishing peace in society and resolving public issues.

He said the journalists were the eyes and ears of society, who highlight the issues positively by representing every class.

He said that positive criticism would always be welcomed by the administration.

"The doors of my office are always opened to serve the public and resolve their issues," he said.

