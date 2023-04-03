Arrangements being finalized regarding Youm-e-Ali (A.S): Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that necessary municipal arrangements are being finalized rapidly regarding the Youm e Ali (A.S).

After visiting Imambargah Shah Najaf, he visited the graves of Syed Suleman Nadwi, said a statement on Monday.

Cleaning of the drain at Imambargah Shah Najaf Jamshed Road and at adjacent roads immediately is being ensured.

He said that DMC East will play its role to provide all possible municipal facilities on the route of the procession and steps are being taken to provide municipal facilities to the mourners on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) on Ramazan 21.