UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Being Finalized To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Arrangements being finalized to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzaffar has directed the staff to finalize arrangement in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzaffar has directed the staff to finalize arrangement in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In this regard, banners and panaflexes were being fixed on all intersections and important buildings in the city, inscribing Kashmir-related slogans.

He also directed the education authorities to participate in the rallies and hold special programs in educational institutions to highlight the gross human rights violations and brutality of Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Isra University Hyderabad on Friday organized a rally and a seminar to mark the day. Vice Chancellor Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari, while addressing the seminar said Kashmir was a part of Pakistan when the country won independence from the colonial power and that the valley would remain an inalienable part of the country.

Laghari said India's tactics of suppressing and brutalizing the Kashmiri people would go in vain as the spirit for the valley's freedom would never die down.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Hyderabad Independence Matiari All From

Recent Stories

EU Introducing Price Cap for Russian Oil Products ..

EU Introducing Price Cap for Russian Oil Products Together With G7 - Von Der Ley ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA's anti-encroachment operation in full swing

CDA's anti-encroachment operation in full swing

2 minutes ago
 US Credit Card Debt Reached Record $930.6Bln in 20 ..

US Credit Card Debt Reached Record $930.6Bln in 2022 - Report

2 minutes ago
 State to adopt zero tolerance against terrorism: P ..

State to adopt zero tolerance against terrorism: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 US Providing GLSDB Bombs to Ukraine But Kiev to De ..

US Providing GLSDB Bombs to Ukraine But Kiev to Decide Whether to Target Crimea ..

4 minutes ago
 Cash and fuel crisis cranks up Nigeria election te ..

Cash and fuel crisis cranks up Nigeria election tensions

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.