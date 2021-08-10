Arrangements being finalized to shift incoming Afghan students in quarantine centers: DC Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of National Command and Operation Center (NC&OC), the district administration Khyber tribal district Tuesday reviewed arrangements being finalized for shifting incoming Afghans' students to quarantine centers.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad has directed all staff to shift Afghan students to quarantine centers with foolproof security. The arrival of these students is expected on Tuesday.

The incoming students would later be given permission after completing quarantine period to pursue their studies in different universities of the country, DC added.