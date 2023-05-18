Arrangements being made to ensure no one in future indulges in anti-state activities: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that arrangements were being made to ensure that no one in the future could indulge in anti-state activities in the guise of politics.

Giving her reaction to Imran Khan's statement, she said that arrangements were being made to settle once and for all Imran's "fascism, anti-nationalism and invasion on the state".

The minister said arrangements were being made to ensure that no one could attack the state or desecrate memorials of martyrs and Ghazis in the future.

She said that Imran's goons attacked the houses of opponents' daughters, and during his rule, his opponents' daughters were arrested in front of their parents, and their sisters were dragged but no one invaded the state like Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Imran punished the country and the masses by wearing the cloak of politics".

He did not even spare the country's economy and deprived the people of employment and two-time meal.

"Arrangements are being made so that in the future of Pakistan, no one dares to make such an attempt," she said.