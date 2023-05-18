UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Being Made To Ensure No One In Future Indulges In Anti-state Activities: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Arrangements being made to ensure no one in future indulges in anti-state activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that arrangements were being made to ensure that no one in the future could indulge in anti-state activities in the guise of politics.

Giving her reaction to Imran Khan's statement, she said that arrangements were being made to settle once and for all Imran's "fascism, anti-nationalism and invasion on the state".

The minister said arrangements were being made to ensure that no one could attack the state or desecrate memorials of martyrs and Ghazis in the future.

She said that Imran's goons attacked the houses of opponents' daughters, and during his rule, his opponents' daughters were arrested in front of their parents, and their sisters were dragged but no one invaded the state like Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Imran punished the country and the masses by wearing the cloak of politics".

He did not even spare the country's economy and deprived the people of employment and two-time meal.

"Arrangements are being made so that in the future of Pakistan, no one dares to make such an attempt," she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Martyrs Shaheed Maryam Aurangzeb All Employment

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

30 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

41 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.