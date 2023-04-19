Arrangements being made to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Fitr: MD SSWMB

(@FahadShabbir)

All arrangements in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, including cleaning and sprinkling limestone powder around Eidgahs, mosques, Imambargah, parks and commercial areas are being ensured to facilitate masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :All arrangements in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, including cleaning and sprinkling limestone powder around Eidgahs, mosques, Imambargah, parks and commercial areas are being ensured to facilitate masses.

These directives were issued by Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Imtiaz Ali Shah to the officials concerned in a meeting here on Wednesday.

He said that the cleaning work will be performed without any break and operations at the Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and landfill sites will remain to continue, besides public complaints will also be redressed promptly.

Imtiaz Ali Shah directed the officials concerned to further improve the cleaning in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements and, said that especially ensure cleanliness at the Eid-gahs, mosques, imambargahs, parks as well as commercial areas.

The concerned officials told the meeting that special teams of sanitary workers and other staffers will be formed to carry out cleaning during Eid-ul-Fitr days. Apart from this, complaint centers will also be functional and daily cleaning of waste bins and containers, transfer of garbage from GTS to landfill sites should be continued as usual, he said.

The MD SSWMB further directed that timely redressal of public complaints should also be ensured. It is our duty to provide complete relief to the citizens and maintain the standard of cleanliness, he added.

He said that the people are requested to fulfill their responsibility and give the garbage to the sanitary workers of SSWMB or keep it sealed in plastic bags for disposal in nearby dustbins.

He said that the citizens are requested to lodge their complain on helpline number 1128 and complaint app SSWMB Complaints Karachi.