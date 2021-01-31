UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Being Set In Place To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Arrangements are being set in place across the country to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 while political and religious parties had devised plans to observe February's first week as "Kashmir Solidarity Week" in Sindh.

The people and government of Pakistan are going to observe February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in the country every year on which special programs, seminars and protest rallies are being taken out in all cities of the country to show solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The provincial chapter of Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan had already announced to observe the first week of February as Kashmir Solidarity Week in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and other cities of Sindh to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The provincial Emir Jamat-e Islami Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihinati addressed a press conference and said people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were living under siege since last 550 days after India had revoked special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions regarding the disputed territory.

People of Pakistan will not let Kashmiri brethren alone in this difficult time and will raise voice against Indian occupation and brutalities being committed by Indian occupation forces against them, JI provincial Emir said.

He said Jamat-e- Islami will observe full week starting from January 31 to February 05 as Kashmir Solidarity week in Sindh during which programs, seminars and rallies would be organized in all cities of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and other major cities as well district head quarters.

The central leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan would lead Kashmir Solidarity rallies on February 05 at Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and other cities of the province, Mihnati said and elaborated that Naib Emirs Liaquat Baloch will lead solidarity rally in Karachi, Mairaj Ul Haq in Hyderabad, Asadullah Bhutto in Nawabshah and Rashid Nasim in Sukkur to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf, Pak Sarzameen Party and Jamat Islami Youth wing would also organize programs and rallies in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and other cities to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Jamaat-e-Islami Youth wing would also organize motorcycle rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities to commemorate Kashmir solidarity day on February, 05.

