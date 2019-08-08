SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) ::The District Council, Cantonment board and Municipal Corporation have completed arrangements for disposal of sacrificial animals' remains properly on Eid-ul-Azha.

The Commissioner Sargodha has issued direction to the quarters concerned here Thursday to dispose of animals' remains accordingly and also asked Chief Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) Azmat Goraya to assign duties of necessary staffers in this regard.

Municipal Officer has been made in charge control room while chief sanitary inspector would also perform his duties as in charge.

The number of control rooms is 9230530, Sanitary Supervisors Shakil Ahmed 03009603699 and Rashid Mehmood 0341-4426936 while Supervisor Malik Amjad 0347-7473322.

The Cantonment Board has also established a control room and the contact numbers of control room are 048-9230615, 9230614, 9230219 and 9230218.

The Deputy Commissioner has also established a control room at the Council's office. Chief Officer District Council Rana Jameel has appointed the District Officer Regulations Asad Ullah as in charge of control room and masses can contact him at 03009605077.