Arrangements Completed For Inter Exams, Starts From 20th

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has completed all arrangements to start first annual intermediate (Part-II) Examinations 2023 in the division from May 20.

Controller Examinations BISE Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali while talking to APP said on Tuesday that roll number slips had been dispatched to private candidates whereas regular students could get the same from their respective educational institutions.

He said that 360 examination centers had been established, including 219 centers in Faisalabad, 28 in Chiniot, 60 in Jhang and 53 in Toba Tek Singh.

He said that 101377 candidates, including 45,244 male and 56,133 female students, would appear in the exams.

He said that 9750 students would participate in pre-medical group while 6,155 candidates would appear in pre-engineering group.

Similarly, 9378 candidates would participate in general science group, 16,868 in humanities group and 3135 candidates would appear in commerce group.

More information could also be obtained from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or from BISE Officethrough 041-2517710-11, he added.

