Arrangements completed for polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been completed to commence a three-day anti-polio drive in the district.

A spokesman for the health department on Monday said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with officers of the health department will inaugurate the drive by administering vaccine drops on Saturday (August 15) whereas regular campaign will start on Monday (August 17).

He said that more than 1.3 million children would be administered the vaccine which will continue till August 19 (Wednesday). However, August 20 and 21(Thursday and Friday) will be observed as sweeping days to give vaccineto leftover children.