UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Completed For Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Arrangements completed for polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been completed to commence a three-day anti-polio drive in the district.

A spokesman for the health department on Monday said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with officers of the health department will inaugurate the drive by administering vaccine drops on Saturday (August 15) whereas regular campaign will start on Monday (August 17).

He said that more than 1.3 million children would be administered the vaccine which will continue till August 19 (Wednesday). However, August 20 and 21(Thursday and Friday) will be observed as sweeping days to give vaccineto leftover children.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali August All Million

Recent Stories

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

7 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.