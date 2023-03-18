Arrangements completed for providing free flour: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that all necessary arrangements have been completed to provide free flour to registered poor people in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that all necessary arrangements have been completed to provide free flour to registered poor people in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she said that truck points have been established across the division in addition to activating utility stores and PASP stores to provide free flour to the people who were registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

She also directed to ensure manual entry of those registered people who could not provide their original CNIC due to any reason while receiving free flour bags.

She also directed the administration officers to immediately arrange training of the staff who would perform duty for free flour distribution especially through Ramzan-2023 Application. In this connection, the entire system should be checked on priority basis to remove its faults well before time.

The commissioner also directed the police and civil defence department to ensure complete safety and security of flour distribution points so that the flour bags could be distributed in a fair, free and transparent manner.

She also directed the local administration to ensure availability of potable drinking water at flour distribution points besides releasing necessary information on websites in addition to making announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques for awareness of general public about free flour distribution.

She also directed the police heads to take necessary steps for checking flour smuggling by deputing sufficient force at all entry and exit points of the districts.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad and other officers also jointed the meeting through video link and briefed the commissioner about flour distribution plan.