UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Completed For Providing Free Flour: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Arrangements completed for providing free flour: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that all necessary arrangements have been completed to provide free flour to registered poor people in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that all necessary arrangements have been completed to provide free flour to registered poor people in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she said that truck points have been established across the division in addition to activating utility stores and PASP stores to provide free flour to the people who were registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

She also directed to ensure manual entry of those registered people who could not provide their original CNIC due to any reason while receiving free flour bags.

She also directed the administration officers to immediately arrange training of the staff who would perform duty for free flour distribution especially through Ramzan-2023 Application. In this connection, the entire system should be checked on priority basis to remove its faults well before time.

The commissioner also directed the police and civil defence department to ensure complete safety and security of flour distribution points so that the flour bags could be distributed in a fair, free and transparent manner.

She also directed the local administration to ensure availability of potable drinking water at flour distribution points besides releasing necessary information on websites in addition to making announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques for awareness of general public about free flour distribution.

She also directed the police heads to take necessary steps for checking flour smuggling by deputing sufficient force at all entry and exit points of the districts.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad and other officers also jointed the meeting through video link and briefed the commissioner about flour distribution plan.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Poor Water All Flour

Recent Stories

Putin Visits Crimea on 9th Anniversary of Region's ..

Putin Visits Crimea on 9th Anniversary of Region's Reunification With Russia

22 seconds ago
 USAID, private TV channel honor Pakistani women wi ..

USAID, private TV channel honor Pakistani women with Drama Series Sar-e-Rah

23 seconds ago
 Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

25 seconds ago
 Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firin ..

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

25 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.