Arrangements Completed For PTI's Public Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local chapter has completed arrangements here at the historic Fort Kuhna Qasim Bagh Stadium for the Friday's public meeting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local chapter has completed arrangements here at the historic Fort Kuhna Qasim Bagh Stadium for the Friday's public meeting.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Senior Vice President PTI South Punjab Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Malik Amir Dogar, Moin Riaz Qureshi and Khalid Javed Warraich said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would announce his strategy for the long march towards Islamabad.

They said foolproof security arrangements had been made in connection with the gathering. The traffic police had issued a complete comprehensive plan for parking.

"We are grateful to the district administration and the police for coordination and cooperation. The stadium has a separate enclave for women."A separate enclave has also been created for the media, they added.

