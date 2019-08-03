UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Completed In Seven Animal Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak on Saturday directed the revenue, Municipal Corporation, Wasa and Solid Waste Management departments to provide all possible facilities in seven animal markets here.

MULTAN, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak on Saturday directed the revenue, Municipal Corporation, Wasa and Solid Waste Management departments to provide all possible facilities in seven animal markets here.

According to an official statement, Assistant Commissioners (AC) Multan, Jalapur and Shujabad were given a task to monitor arrangements.

The staff of departments would do duty in three shifts who would also look after free parking, complaint cells and other facilities, it said.

