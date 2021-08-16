UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Completed To Provide Foolproof Security During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Arrangements completed to provide foolproof security during Muharram

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Security Officer Attock Muhammad Naeem Khan said all arrangements have been made to provide foolproof security during Muharram under a proper security plan.

Talking to APP, he said that CCTV, walk-through gates have been installed. From 1st Muharram to 10th Muharram, there will be 145 processions and 754 majlis in the city.

He said about 400 personnel have been deployed. Twelve processions are recovered on 8th Muharram. Markets, shops, banks along the main procession route of Attock will remain closed.

Security agencies will evacuate shops under their supervision and seal them during the procession.

The routes of the 8th Muharram procession have been searched twice.

There will be 50 processions and about 78 meetings in the district. Around 120 personnel have been called in from outside the district and 2,000 personnel will be deployed across the district, he added.

At Attock Khurd and Khushal Garh check posts, checking of passengers of vehicles coming from KPK province has also been tightened.

He said that the Attock police, which has trained 600 volunteers regularly, has fully implemented the security plan to provide security to the Muharram processions and gatherings.

