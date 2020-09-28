Arrangements completed to restart enrollment campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

The Educational Department has made comprehensive arrangements to restart enrollment campaign in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Educational Department has made comprehensive arrangements to restart enrollment campaign in the district.

A spokesman for the education Department said on Monday that more than 850,000 students were enrolled in the schools of district Faisalabad during 2019, but due to coronavirus pandemic, the number was badly affected and 696,000 students could be enrolled in 2020.

He said most of parents were hesitating to send their children to school due to fear of COVID-19. However, now the government has allowed reopening of all types of schools and educational institutions from October.

Therefore, the Education Department has also made elaborate and comprehensive arrangements to recommence enrollment campaign in the district.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer (CEO) Education said that dropout increased due to corona pandemic as educational institutes remained closed up to Sept 15.

However, now the schools have resumed their educational activities and we have requested parents to send their children to schools by adopting government standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.