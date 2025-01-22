Open Menu

Arrangements Completed To Resume Construction Of Rathwa Hariyam Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Arrangements completed to resume construction of Rathwa Hariyam bridge

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The construction of the Rattoha Haryam Bridge on Mangla lake in Southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK), that had been inactive for the past ten years and was lying dormant, has resumed at full speed due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Choudhry Anwarul Haq.

With a cost of over 9 billion rupees, this multi-purpose bridge had been stalled due to various legal, technical, and financial issues. However, Prime Minister Choudhry Anwarul Haq has finally proven that, with determination, wisdom, and strategy, the impossible can be made possible.

The national company responsible for the bridge's construction has made all arrangements to begin work and offered prayers for the project’s success. The engineers and technicians are ready to enter the dam's waters at any time to construct the pilars of the bridge.

Prime Minister Haq prioritized this project and included it in his daily progress checklist. He ensured that the revised design and plan were approved by the relevant forums and awarded the contract transparently to the national construction company.

The company has now brought all the necessary German-made machinery, boats, and equipment to both sides of the bridge. They have also built workers' colonies equipped with residential rooms, bathrooms, a mosque, and emergency medical facilities.

Additionally, to keep the machinery operational and secure, a yard has been constructed. The company has also set up heavy-duty electrical connections and standby generators at the site.

Yesterday, a prayer ceremony was held to mark the official start of the work, attended by the management, labor, government officials, political and social figures, as well as senior management from the company in Islamabad and experts from the swampy areas.

The company is now fully committed to the bridge's construction. The experts and technicians are ready to enter the water for excavation of the pillars and the construction of the deck.

The Prime Minister's advisor, Colonel (R) Mohammad Maroof, is determined that the bridge will be completed by next year, after which it will prove to be a game-changer for the region.

Recent Stories

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water securi ..

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait

11 minutes ago
 UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

26 minutes ago
 DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution ..

DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience

27 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

41 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

41 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

42 minutes ago
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

57 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

1 hour ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

1 hour ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan