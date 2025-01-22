Arrangements completed to resume construction of Rathwa Hariyam bridge

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The construction of the Rattoha Haryam Bridge on Mangla lake in Southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK), that had been inactive for the past ten years and was lying dormant, has resumed at full speed due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Choudhry Anwarul Haq.

With a cost of over 9 billion rupees, this multi-purpose bridge had been stalled due to various legal, technical, and financial issues. However, Prime Minister Choudhry Anwarul Haq has finally proven that, with determination, wisdom, and strategy, the impossible can be made possible.

The national company responsible for the bridge's construction has made all arrangements to begin work and offered prayers for the project’s success. The engineers and technicians are ready to enter the dam's waters at any time to construct the pilars of the bridge.

Prime Minister Haq prioritized this project and included it in his daily progress checklist. He ensured that the revised design and plan were approved by the relevant forums and awarded the contract transparently to the national construction company.

The company has now brought all the necessary German-made machinery, boats, and equipment to both sides of the bridge. They have also built workers' colonies equipped with residential rooms, bathrooms, a mosque, and emergency medical facilities.

Additionally, to keep the machinery operational and secure, a yard has been constructed. The company has also set up heavy-duty electrical connections and standby generators at the site.

Yesterday, a prayer ceremony was held to mark the official start of the work, attended by the management, labor, government officials, political and social figures, as well as senior management from the company in Islamabad and experts from the swampy areas.

The company is now fully committed to the bridge's construction. The experts and technicians are ready to enter the water for excavation of the pillars and the construction of the deck.

The Prime Minister's advisor, Colonel (R) Mohammad Maroof, is determined that the bridge will be completed by next year, after which it will prove to be a game-changer for the region.