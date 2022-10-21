Arrangements completed to start polio drive from Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been completed to launch a week-long anti-polio drive in Faisalabad district from Monday, Oct 24, 2022.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the anti-polio campaign would be inaugurated on Sunday, Oct 22, by vaccinating a minor child at a brick-kiln situated at Jhang Road near Sabzi Mandi, and formal campaign would be started from Monday morning.

He said that all available resources would be utilised for success of the drive, which would continue till Oct 30, 2022. He said that teams of Health Department would pay door-to-door visit to dispense polio drops whereas static teams would be available at all important public places including bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, dispensaries and markets.

He said and a comprehensive plan had been devised for success of the campaign which would be implemented in letter and spirit to achieve 100 per cent targets. He directed the Health Department to use all types of media in addition to making announcements through loudspeakers at mosques for guiding and convincing parents so that they could cooperate with the teams for administration of vaccine. He also directed the teams to perform their duties honestly and efficiently as no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Kashif Kamboh and others were also present.