UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Completed To Start Polio Drive From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Arrangements completed to start polio drive from Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been completed to launch a week-long anti-polio drive in Faisalabad district from Monday, Oct 24, 2022.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the anti-polio campaign would be inaugurated on Sunday, Oct 22, by vaccinating a minor child at a brick-kiln situated at Jhang Road near Sabzi Mandi, and formal campaign would be started from Monday morning.

He said that all available resources would be utilised for success of the drive, which would continue till Oct 30, 2022. He said that teams of Health Department would pay door-to-door visit to dispense polio drops whereas static teams would be available at all important public places including bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, dispensaries and markets.

He said and a comprehensive plan had been devised for success of the campaign which would be implemented in letter and spirit to achieve 100 per cent targets. He directed the Health Department to use all types of media in addition to making announcements through loudspeakers at mosques for guiding and convincing parents so that they could cooperate with the teams for administration of vaccine. He also directed the teams to perform their duties honestly and efficiently as no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Kashif Kamboh and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio Visit Road Jhang Sunday Market Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

30 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

41 minutes ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.