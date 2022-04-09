Arrangements, facilities at Ramzan bazaars reviewed

Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department Secretary Wajeehullah Kundi on Saturday visited Ramzan bazaars at Johar Town and Kahna Nau to review the arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Department Secretary Wajeehullah Kundi on Saturday visited Ramzan bazaars at Johar Town and Kahna Nau to review the arrangements.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mujtaba Bharwana gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements.

Kundi said that separate counters had been set up for male, female and senior citizens.

He said that a number of items with subsidized rates were available in the bazaar and special efforts were being made to provide all items, adding that a large number of people were taking benefit from these stalls and the quality of items was also improved.

He also checked security and parking spaces.

He also inquired about the quality of flour, sugar, meat, vegetables, fruits and other items.