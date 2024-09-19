Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Arrangements finalise for Int'l Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The arrangements for the highly anticipated 'International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival' have been finalized and were formally announced in a press conference held yesterday at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT).

The event was jointly chaired by Secretary FEPT, Mohyuddin Wani, alongside key figures including Chairman NRKNA, Khursheed Nadeem, Executive Director IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Managing Director NBF, Murad Khan Mohmand, Chairman FBISE, and Director General FDE, Junaid Akhlaq.

This international festival, aimed at promoting Seerat-un-Nabi and its teachings, will be hosted by the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRKNA) at Skills University, Islamabad from September 20-22.

A wide array of programs will be conducted during the three-day event, including the highly awaited 'International Seerat Conference' and a 'Seerat Ketab Mela' (Book Fair), which will showcase a vast collection of Islamic literature, with a special focus on Seerat-un-Nabi and related themes.

During the press conference, the speakers highlighted the importance of such initiatives to further spread the message of peace, tolerance, and the true essence of islam. The festival will see participation from scholars, researchers, and academicians from around the world, discussing and reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The press conference was chaired by Federal Secretary for Education, Mohyuddin Wani, who underscored the significance of the festival in promoting religious harmony and education.

He noted that the event was an opportunity for the youth to engage with the rich legacy of Islamic thought and to cultivate an understanding of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of mercy and compassion.

The festival will be open to the public, with attendees encouraged to participate in the diverse array of programs planned.

With Seerat book fairs, exhibitions, panel discussions, and academic sessions, the festival promises to be an enriching experience for all.

