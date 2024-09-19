Arrangements Finalise For Int'l Rahmatul Lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The arrangements for the highly anticipated 'International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival' have been finalized and were formally announced in a press conference held yesterday at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT).
The event was jointly chaired by Secretary FEPT, Mohyuddin Wani, alongside key figures including Chairman NRKNA, Khursheed Nadeem, Executive Director IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Managing Director NBF, Murad Khan Mohmand, Chairman FBISE, and Director General FDE, Junaid Akhlaq.
This international festival, aimed at promoting Seerat-un-Nabi and its teachings, will be hosted by the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRKNA) at Skills University, Islamabad from September 20-22.
A wide array of programs will be conducted during the three-day event, including the highly awaited 'International Seerat Conference' and a 'Seerat Ketab Mela' (Book Fair), which will showcase a vast collection of Islamic literature, with a special focus on Seerat-un-Nabi and related themes.
During the press conference, the speakers highlighted the importance of such initiatives to further spread the message of peace, tolerance, and the true essence of islam. The festival will see participation from scholars, researchers, and academicians from around the world, discussing and reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The press conference was chaired by Federal Secretary for Education, Mohyuddin Wani, who underscored the significance of the festival in promoting religious harmony and education.
He noted that the event was an opportunity for the youth to engage with the rich legacy of Islamic thought and to cultivate an understanding of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of mercy and compassion.
The festival will be open to the public, with attendees encouraged to participate in the diverse array of programs planned.
With Seerat book fairs, exhibitions, panel discussions, and academic sessions, the festival promises to be an enriching experience for all.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kurram police foil bid to smuggle narcotics, nab eight peddlers15 seconds ago
-
DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens19 seconds ago
-
LPP distributes toolkits among 537 skilled youth for economic empowerment37 seconds ago
-
17 outlaws held, drugs & weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri youth protest against upcoming elections in occupied Kashmir11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Deputy High Commissione ..21 minutes ago
-
Departmental Promotion Committee approves promotions for clerical staff21 minutes ago
-
Five criminals arrested21 minutes ago
-
Allied departments rebuked for non-cooperation in anti-dengue activities21 minutes ago
-
Awareness about traffic rules vital for interrupted traffic flow:CTO21 minutes ago
-
DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens21 minutes ago
-
WASA to cover all open manholes in city31 minutes ago