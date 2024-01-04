Arrangements finalised for anti-polio drive

All arrangements have been completed for a week-long anti-polio campaign, starting in the district from January 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) All arrangements have been completed for a week-long anti-polio campaign, starting in the district from January 8.

A total of 4,869 teams will be on duty to administer vaccine to more than 1,536,000 children under five years of age during the campaign, which will continue till January 14.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh ordered for using all available resources to make the campaign successful.