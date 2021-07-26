UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalised For By-elections In PP-38

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :All administrative and electoral preparations have been finalised for holding a peaceful, free, fair and transparent by-election in PP-38 Sialkot-IV constituency on Wednesday.

A close competition is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahsan Saleem and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Subhani.

Total eight candidates are in the field.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there are total 233,422 registered voters in the constituency including 128,128 males and 105,294 females.

The ECP has established 165 polling stations for the by-election with 487 polling booths, 262 for male voters and 225 booths for female voters.

The seat was vacated due to the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani.

