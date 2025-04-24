Open Menu

Arrangements Finalised For Floods Prevention: ADC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Musa said that the district administration is fully prepared to deal with a possible flood situation and all resources will be utilized in this regard.

Rescue personnel are always ready to deal with floods and all kinds of accidents.

He expressed these views during a pre-flood mock exercise organized at the central Rescue-1122 station under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal on Thursday.

Rana Musa said that the purpose of the pre-flood mock exercise was to thoroughly review all the resources used in a flood situation.

The officers and representatives of all the relevant departments from the district including PDMA, Livestock, education, Irrigation Department, Civil Defense, Agriculture and Health participated.

All the departments set up stalls in the best way to display their resources and provided awareness.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Musa visited all the stalls. He was briefed about the resources used in flood situations by the DO Emergency Zafar Iqbal.

ADC was provided awareness about the equipment used to rescue people drowning in flood waters through boats and scuba diving.

He was also informed about the wireless system to activate the communication system in case of accidents.

ADC Rana Musa described the preparations to deal with possible flood situations, maintenance and functionality of flood fighting equipment as satisfactory and stressed on further improving coordination with the departments concerned.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal, while talking to media representatives said that Rescue-1122 was always ready to deal with floods, storms, and other kinds of incidents.

He said that rescuer would not hesitate to make any sacrifice in any such unexpected situation.

