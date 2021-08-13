Arrangements finalised for I-Day celebrations in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day would be celebrated throughout Faisalabad division on Saturday, Aug 14, 2021, with full national enthusiasm and zeal under strict anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that the day would start with special prayers in all mosques for national solidarity, peace and sovereignty.

The divisional and district administrations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the day in a most befitting manner.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony in Faisalabad would be held at Commissioner Complex. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, along with local parliamentarians and officers of district administration, police, civil defence, rescue and other departments, would unfurl the national flag at 9am on Saturday.

Earlier, a siren will be blown at 8:58am and one-minute silence would be observed to start the Independence Day ceremonies.

An active contingent of police, rescue and civil defence will present march-past and salute the national flag, while the divisional commissioner and other officers and notables will plant saplings at the Commissioner Complex lawns to mark the day under Clean & Green Pakistan programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali will also hoist national flag in his office ground and later on he will also distribute saplings among citizens under the arrangements of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Zila Council Chowk at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The similar functions will also be held in other districts of the divisions including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, where officers of local administration will hoist national flags and recite the national anthem to start activities of Independence Day, he added.

Social, political, religious and trader organisations have also planned different programmes in connection with the Jashan-e-Azadi.

The spokesman said that declamation contests, seminars, rallies, walks, photographs exhibition and other programs would be organised under the aegis of the education Department by adopting anti-corona SOPs.

The Police Department has also finalised a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security and traffic management on the Independence Day.