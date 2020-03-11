Arrangements finalised for Kumrat Snow, Cultural Festival

All arrangements have been finalised for the two-day Kumrat Snow and Cultural Festival, which would be held in the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir district from March 14-15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been finalised for the two-day Kumrat Snow and Cultural Festival, which would be held in the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir district from March 14-15.

Being organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Upper Dir district administration and district sports office, the event is aimed at promoting winter tourism in the picturesque Kumrat Valley and attracting tourists to the scenic spots of the province.

The festival would feature jeep and horse races, snow rugby, snow wrestling, snow race, snow art, snow ball fighting, snow culture lighting, kite flying and colours competitions, skating, painting and other activities.

Traditional music, cultural dance and cultural fashion show are also part of the festival to entertain tourists and visitors.

TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan said that Kumrat was one of the scenic sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a large number of tourists used to come to visit the valley in summer.

He said this year the festival was being organised in winter for the tourists as it has become more attractive after the recent heavy snowfall.

Organising the event in the winter season, he said, was aimed at attracting more and more tourists to the beautiful spots of the province and present a soft image of the people to the outer world.

He said several events, including Swat Snow Marathon, Malam Jabba Winter Sports Festival, Galiyat Snow Festival, International Snowboarding competitions, Hindukush Snow Sports and Madaklasht festival and zip-lining had been arranged during the winter to boost tourism in the scenic valleys of the province.

These festivals, the official added, had attracted a large number of tourists, both international and domestic, to the serene spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.