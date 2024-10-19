Open Menu

Arrangements Finalised For LG By-polls In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Arrangements finalised for LG by-polls in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) By-election on vacant seats of different categories of local government will be held tomorrow (Sunday) in DI Khan.

The relevant authorities finalised arrangements for by-elections being held for vacant Neighborhood and Village council seats in Dera Ismail Khan on October 20.

According to the police spokesman, the District Police finalized a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order during the by-elections. Under the plan, foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations.

The election staff would have special security arrangements to ensure free and transparent by-elections.

The official said that the police force would remain impartial while discharging the duties on by-election day.

The implementation of a ‘code of conduct’ for political workers and candidates would also be ensured, he added.

