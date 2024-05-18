Arrangements Finalised For NA-148 Multan By-election With 8 Candidates Competing
A total of 8 candidates are vying in the ensuing by-election for Multan's National Assembly Constituency 148 scheduled for Sunday, with arrangements now finalized
A major showdown is expected between Ali Qasim Gillani of the Pakistan People's Party and Barrister Taimur Altaf Malik of the Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC).
The election campaign for the NA-148 by-poll concluded at midnight on Saturday. The by-election is being conducted as Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) vacated his seat.
In the February 8 general elections, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the PPP won by a narrow margin of 293 votes. He garnered 67,326 votes, narrowly defeating Barrister Taimoor Malik, supported by PTI, who received 67,033 votes.
Gilani relinquished his seat after being elected as a Senator, eventually becoming the Chairman of the Senate.
For the NA-148 by-election, 275 polling stations have been set up, including 69 sensitive stations. Among these, there are 72 stations for female voters, 72 for male voters, and 131 combined polling stations.
Over 3,800 police officers and personnel are deployed to ensure the election proceeds transparently and peacefully. Additionally, 17 reserves are on standby to respond to any unexpected incidents during their duty.
Furthermore, Dolphin Force along with 18 Elite Force mobile units, will patrol these areas.
In NA 148, the total number of registered voters is 444,231, with 233,664 male voters and 210,607 female voters.
