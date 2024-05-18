Open Menu

Arrangements Finalised For NA-148 Multan By-election With 8 Candidates Competing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Arrangements finalised for NA-148 Multan by-election with 8 candidates competing

A total of 8 candidates are vying in the ensuing by-election for Multan's National Assembly Constituency 148 scheduled for Sunday, with arrangements now finalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A total of 8 candidates are vying in the ensuing by-election for Multan's National Assembly Constituency 148 scheduled for Sunday, with arrangements now finalized.

A major showdown is expected between Ali Qasim Gillani of the Pakistan People's Party and Barrister Taimur Altaf Malik of the Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC).

The election campaign for the NA-148 by-poll concluded at midnight on Saturday. The by-election is being conducted as Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) vacated his seat.

In the February 8 general elections, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the PPP won by a narrow margin of 293 votes. He garnered 67,326 votes, narrowly defeating Barrister Taimoor Malik, supported by PTI, who received 67,033 votes.

Gilani relinquished his seat after being elected as a Senator, eventually becoming the Chairman of the Senate.

For the NA-148 by-election, 275 polling stations have been set up, including 69 sensitive stations. Among these, there are 72 stations for female voters, 72 for male voters, and 131 combined polling stations.

Over 3,800 police officers and personnel are deployed to ensure the election proceeds transparently and peacefully. Additionally, 17 reserves are on standby to respond to any unexpected incidents during their duty.

Furthermore, Dolphin Force along with 18 Elite Force mobile units, will patrol these areas.

In NA 148, the total number of registered voters is 444,231, with 233,664 male voters and 210,607 female voters.

/395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Mobile Male February Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-148

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to ..

PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement A ..

Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award

4 minutes ago
 NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pak ..

NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..

4 minutes ago
 SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base

SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base

4 minutes ago
 HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel i ..

HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas

10 minutes ago
 CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in ..

CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap

10 minutes ago
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations

Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations

10 minutes ago
 PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgy ..

PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..

10 minutes ago
 Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms

Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms

10 minutes ago
 PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports

PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports

9 minutes ago
 DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School

DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School

9 minutes ago
 Golf: PGA Championship scores

Golf: PGA Championship scores

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan