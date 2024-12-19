Arrangements Finalised For Peaceful Christmas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A joint meeting of the Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem in his conference room on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, ADC (G) Umar Farooq, and representatives from various religious communities and the Peace Committee.
The DC welcomed the members and highlighted the harmonious coexistence and brotherhood among different religious communities in Sargodha district. He stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among the members of the Peace Committee, stating that their support is crucial for maintaining peace in the district.
The DC promised that the district administration and police would work together to ensure a peaceful environment for all. Regarding the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the DC announced that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of these events.
He also mentioned that the Punjab government was providing minority cards to eligible members of the minority community. The DPO acknowledged the significant role played by the Christian community in maintaining peace in society. He said that foolproof security arrangements were being made for Christmas and New Year's eve. He urged religious scholars to promote messages of peace, brotherhood, and tolerance in their Friday sermons.
Additionally, he appealed to parents to keep a close watch on their children and avoid one-wheeling and aerial firing during New Year's eve. The DPO expressed concern about the sale of illicit liquor during the Christmas days and urged the public to report any such activities to the nearest police station. He also announced establishment of a 24-hour control room at the district level to address any complaints and maintain peace during the festive season.
The meeting concluded with a prayer for the safety and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt College for Women Farooq Colony wins tournament:4 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for peaceful Christmas4 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership7 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move the Ministry of Relig ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s ICT exports reach record $3.223 billion, NA told13 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands friendly environment to woo investment in energy, other sectors13 minutes ago
-
CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf meets top civil, military leadership of Oman14 minutes ago
-
Police recover liquor23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,700 cusecs water24 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project to help prevent crimes in Rawalpindi: RPO24 minutes ago
-
PEF chief praises private schools for enhancing literacy rate24 minutes ago