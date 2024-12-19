Arrangements finalised for peaceful Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A joint meeting of the Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem in his conference room on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, ADC (G) Umar Farooq, and representatives from various religious communities and the Peace Committee.

The DC welcomed the members and highlighted the harmonious coexistence and brotherhood among different religious communities in Sargodha district. He stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among the members of the Peace Committee, stating that their support is crucial for maintaining peace in the district.

The DC promised that the district administration and police would work together to ensure a peaceful environment for all. Regarding the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the DC announced that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of these events.

He also mentioned that the Punjab government was providing minority cards to eligible members of the minority community. The DPO acknowledged the significant role played by the Christian community in maintaining peace in society. He said that foolproof security arrangements were being made for Christmas and New Year's eve. He urged religious scholars to promote messages of peace, brotherhood, and tolerance in their Friday sermons.

Additionally, he appealed to parents to keep a close watch on their children and avoid one-wheeling and aerial firing during New Year's eve. The DPO expressed concern about the sale of illicit liquor during the Christmas days and urged the public to report any such activities to the nearest police station. He also announced establishment of a 24-hour control room at the district level to address any complaints and maintain peace during the festive season.

The meeting concluded with a prayer for the safety and prosperity of the country.