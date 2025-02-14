Open Menu

Arrangements Finalised For Sulekh Mela

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad has finalised all arrangements to stage 10th Lyallpur Punjabi Sulekh

Mela on February 16-17.

The first day session included Heer Gyaki by Wajahat Warsi, Sulekh Melay Da Toaraf Tey Tarveej by Dr Toheed Ahmed Chattha.

Gee ay Noo/Perdhani Gal Baat by Musadaq Zulqairnan, Mukh Wakhali, a title song by singer Gu Preet Gill,

Kahani Darbar ‘Nain Sukh’ by Ali Usman Bajwa, Anjum Qureshi and Naseer Ahme and Natak ‘Ki Jana Main Kon’.

The first session of first day will be Lyallpur Ki Tareekh, second session Punjabi Parcha Kari, third session a documentary ‘Boohey Khuly Rakhain, fourth session Punjab Lughat Dya Lorran Thorran, fifth session library Tey Aju ka Punjab Samaj,. The sixth session will be Un-Parhta Tey Sada Taleemi Nizam while the event will conclude with play ‘Natak Akhian’.

