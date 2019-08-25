Arrangements finalised for uninterrupted supply during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has finalised arrangements for uninterrupted power supply on Muharram 9-10 in its area.

This was stated by Superintending Engineer Mepco Multan Circle Mian Muhammad Anwar here on Sunday.

Special duties would be assigned during 9th and 10th of Muharram to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to address complaints swiftly, he added.

According to sources, a control room would be set up at Mepco headquarters to deal with power related issues. Mepco teams would be deployed with mourning processions under the supervision of SDOs concerned and the line staff.